Roberta Belle Siscoe Cain, of Lawrence, was born October 30, 1932 to Roy Eugene Siscoe and Frankie Belle Hubbard Siscoe at Linwood, Kansas, (Leavenworth County, Kansas). She died on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, Kansas.



She married Donald Dean Cain on May 13, 1951 in Lawrence, Kansas. He preceded her in death in December 2000.



She was also predeceased by her parents, her brother LeRoy Siscoe – 2013, her sister-in-law Dorothy Colleene Siscoe – 2004, her daughter-in-law Debra Lynn Morgan-Cain – 2016, her grandson David Lee Milleret – 2015, and a great-granddaughter Gabriella - 2005.



Mrs. Cain attended Lawrence Schools, graduating from Liberty Memorial High School in 1950. After graduating, she was employed by the University of Kansas Registrar's Office.



A loving mother and phenomenal homemaker, Mrs. Cain was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, especially during the holidays. She was hardworking and dedicated to supporting her family. In her later years, Mrs. Cain enjoyed sitting outside on her patio while drinking coffee and reading with her beloved dog Katie by her side. She loved when her children and grandchildren stopped by to join her.



Mrs. Cain is survived by her children: Michael Dean Cain (Miriam), Lawrence; Mark David Cain (Frances), Arvada, Colorado; Melinda Diane Cain Milleret (Mark), Linwood, Kansas; and Matthew Donald Cain (Catherine), Eudora, Kansas, as well as six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials to the Multiple Sclerosis Association, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044, in honor of Mrs. Cain's late husband and grandson.



The family plans a private graveside service.



