Robert Louis Wagner, age 66, of Lawrence, KS, passed away February 5, 2020, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, KS. He was born October 1, 1953 in Ottawa, KS, the son of Raymond B. Wagner and Alma (Becker) Wagner. Robert grew up near Richmond, KS, graduating from Central Heights High School with the class of 1971. Robert then moved to Lawrence and graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Arts in Art History.



Robert worked for several years for Aero-Quip, Lawrence, KS, until eventually beginning his career in the food service industry. He worked at Sweetgrass Restaurant, Drury Place Assisted Living and for many years he worked for Lawrence Memorial Hospital in their food services.



Robert was a gifted artist and had many treasures that he created over his lifetime. He thoroughly enjoyed entertaining friends and family. He was a loving and kind man and always cared for his loved ones deeply.



He is survived by his sisters, Jan Collins (Michael) Garden City, KS, Becky Wentzel (Bron) Watertown, WI; sister-in-law, Juliana Wagner, Ness City, KS; one nephew and seven nieces, Brian Collins (Denise), Sarah Coons (Bryan), Erin Menaker (Garrett), Heather Wagner-Rivera (Ivan), Rachelle Wagner, Anna Wentzel, Mary Wentzel, and Cara Wentzel; as well as one great niece; four great nephews; and his beloved pet parrot, Billie.



Robert is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Richard Wagner.



Cremation has taken place, and Robert's memorial service will be held at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home in Ottawa, KS, March 28, 2020, beginning with family visitation at 10:00 am and the memorial service at 11:00 am. Inurnment will follow at the Richmond Cemetery, Richmond, KS. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Richmond Community Museum, or the donor's choice and sent in care of Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, PO Box 14, Ottawa, KS 66067.

