Dr. Robert Emery Schulman, 82, of Lawrence, Kansas passed away peacefully at his home on June, 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday June 18 at 11:00 in the morning at the Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation at 917 Highland Drive, Lawrence KS.



He was born on Jan 31, 1937, the son of Sadie and Buckley Schulman. He graduated from Austin High School in Chicago. He earned a scholarship to Northwestern, became interested in psychology, received his BA and then studied at the



Bob, affectionately referred to as Bobbo by friends and family, not only loved his family but also several very special dogs including Gorky, Petey and Petunia (Tunie). He doted on and spoiled Tunie during the last several years of his life. In addition to enjoying his work Bobbo loved spending hours boating at Lake Perry, family cruises and vacations in Key West, traveling and just being with Anne, martinis made with very specific instructions, baked goods and barbeque, jogging, attending high school reunions, and decorating his quite elaborate man-cave. He was grateful for and appreciative of the exceptional care he received from Dr. Jodi Palmer and the staff at the Oncology Center at LMH.



He was initially married to Barbara Roseman. They divorced. He then married Anne Flescher in 1997. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sadie and Buckley Schulman, and brother-in-law Alan Friedman. He is survived by his wife Anne of the home; son Todd Schulman (Cindy Reid) Chicago, IL; daughter Dr. Stacey Schulman-Byrne (Ian Byrne), Del Mar, CA; stepchildren Brian Flescher, Shira Flescher (Bernard Raphael) all of New York City; sister Karyl Friedman (Alan Friedman, deceased) Hoffman Estates, IL; grandchildren Erica, Kerri and Lindy Byrne; Evan and Keira Schulman. He is also survived by many close lifelong friends and colleagues.



Bobbo's sense of humor, tenacity, stubbornness and unique way of relating to and caring for others, as well as the way he handled life in general will be missed by all who knew him.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Lawrence Jewish Community Congregation or the LMH Health Foundation-Oncology Department



