Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Procter. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Robert ("Bob") Procter, age 91, died peacefully at Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, Kansas on June 20, 2019, with his beloved dog, Zach, at his side.



Bob was born March 26, 1928 in Washington, D.C., the son of Basil N. Procter and Ruth M. Procter. The family lived near various Naval bases and later settled in rural Reading VT, where Bob attended a one-room school.



After discharge from the Army following service in



He was an avid sailor and racer at the Lake Shawnee Yacht Club, owning eight sailboats over his lifetime. He also loved dogs, especially Labrador Retrievers, and dancing. He was an enthusiastic member of the Endacott Society at Kansas University and participated in many of their activities.



He was a member of both the Kansas and American Psychological Associations as well as the American Legion and VFW. He was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Topeka for over 50 years as well as a member of Grace Episcopal Cathedral, Topeka, and of Trinity Episcopal Church in Lawrence.



He is survived by a niece, Abi Sessions, and nephews Mark Procter and Stephen Procter, all of whom reside in Vermont, two ex-wives, Carolyn Lewis and Charlotte Hardy, and his dog, Zach. He was predeceased by a brother, Clifford.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lawrence on Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to NPR station KANU or your local Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



For more information or to post a condolence go to



Dr. Robert ("Bob") Procter, age 91, died peacefully at Presbyterian Manor in Lawrence, Kansas on June 20, 2019, with his beloved dog, Zach, at his side.Bob was born March 26, 1928 in Washington, D.C., the son of Basil N. Procter and Ruth M. Procter. The family lived near various Naval bases and later settled in rural Reading VT, where Bob attended a one-room school.After discharge from the Army following service in WWII and the Korean War , Bob earned a PhD in Psychology from the University of Florida in 1962. He began his distinguished career as a clinical psychologist at Topeka State Hospital and Menninger Clinic, developed a private practice in Topeka, and later served as Clinical Director of the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center. In addition to counseling patients and families, he derived great pleasure from teaching undergraduate and graduate psychology courses at Washburn University.He was an avid sailor and racer at the Lake Shawnee Yacht Club, owning eight sailboats over his lifetime. He also loved dogs, especially Labrador Retrievers, and dancing. He was an enthusiastic member of the Endacott Society at Kansas University and participated in many of their activities.He was a member of both the Kansas and American Psychological Associations as well as the American Legion and VFW. He was a member of St. David's Episcopal Church in Topeka for over 50 years as well as a member of Grace Episcopal Cathedral, Topeka, and of Trinity Episcopal Church in Lawrence.He is survived by a niece, Abi Sessions, and nephews Mark Procter and Stephen Procter, all of whom reside in Vermont, two ex-wives, Carolyn Lewis and Charlotte Hardy, and his dog, Zach. He was predeceased by a brother, Clifford.A celebration of Bob's life will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lawrence on Saturday, July 13 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to NPR station KANU or your local Humane Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close