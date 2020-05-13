Robert E. "Bob" Petrie, Sr, 90, of rural Lawrence, died Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Pioneer Ridge Health Care in Lawrence. He was born April 27, 1930 in rural Lawrence in Jefferson County, the son of Charles Alexander and Ruth Lodema Borst Petrie. He was a 1948 graduate of Oskaloosa High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War 1951 to 1953. "Bob" worked as a carpenter for over 30 years, working through Carpenter's Union Local #2279 of the Kansas Building and Trades Union formerly in Lawrence. He also worked for Western Home Builders in Lawrence for many years. "Bob" was a lifelong farmer and cattleman. He loved dancing and socializing, attending dances, jam sessions and social nightclubs all over Northeast Kansas. He was Married to Betty Lou Tabor on June 4, 1954 at Linwood, she preceded him in death on September 30, 1991. He is survived by his life companion, Barbara Edmonds, of home, two sons, Gary Petrie, Lawrence, Russell (Vicki) Petrie, McLouth, two daughters, Lodema (Sam) Lobb, McLouth, Diedra (T.L.) Evinger, Eudora, one sister, Georgia Stebbins, Perry, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends and dance partners. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert E. "Bobby Gene" Petrie, Jr. on February 26, 2000.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral Home , Oskaloosa. Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 PM, Saturday, before services. Burial will follow at McLouth Cemetery. Please note; Social distancing guidelines will be followed. "Bob"will lie in state 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Friday, May 15 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Memorials to Douglas County VNA and Hospice in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Barnett Family Funeral Home , Oskaloosa. Visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 PM, Saturday, before services. Burial will follow at McLouth Cemetery. Please note; Social distancing guidelines will be followed. "Bob"will lie in state 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Friday, May 15 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Memorials to Douglas County VNA and Hospice in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. barnettfamilyfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on May 13, 2020.