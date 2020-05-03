Robert "Bob" E. Naff, 86, formerly of Eudora, KS passed away April 13, 2020 in the Baldwin Healthcare Center. He was born April 8, 1934 to Philip and Bessie Naff.



Over the years he served in the Navy, worked for Reuter Organ. Sunflower Ammunition, and was self employed. He loved to travel and visit with family and friends.



Robert is survived by a daughter Brenda Climer (Jason), son Robert "Bobby" Naff, a brother Duaine Naff (Martha), 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Naff, sister Lavone Broyles, son Stacy Naff, and daughter Laurie Elliott.



At Robert's request there will be no services as he donated his body to science. He will forever by loved and missed by family and friends.



