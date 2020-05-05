Robert Rodgers (Bob) Floyd, formerly of Lawrence passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020 in Georgetown Texas. He was born January 17, 1929 in Ada, Okalahoma. The son of B.R. and Mildred Floyd. He had two siblings, John and Sarah. Upon graduating from Durant High in Durant, OK, he enlisted in the Marine Corp and was stationed at Camp Pendleton for the duration of his enlistment.



Upon discharge from the Marines, Floyd attended Texas Christian University on the GI Bill. There he earned a business degree and became an avid and lifelong Horned Frog fan. He used to tell his friends that TCU was not a school but rather a disease for him. His support was always faithful and enthusiastic. While at TCU, he met and married Phyllis Wasson.



Together, they raised 4 kids: Barbara Nottingham (Clearwater, Florida) Robert Jr. (Seminole, Florida) Debbie Balise (Georgetown, Tx) and Gina Bates (Midlothian, Tx)



Bob and his family moved to Lawrence from Kansas City in 1960 when he relocated with Hallmark Cards upon their opening of the Lawrence facility. In the late 1960's, 70'sand early 80's, Bob owned and operated the Jayhawk Food Mart at 9th and Illinois. Those were great days of enjoyment for him as he was continuously surrounded by many friends as they talked sports and dined on offerings from The Hole in the Wall. Another of lifes' pleasures for Bob was coaching the Westside Hillbillies Youth Football Team for many years. At one point over 100 kids were participating on the team. Blue jerseys and gold helmets!



Bob had a deep faith and was very active and dedicated to the First Christian Church in Lawrence where he served as an elder for many years.



In 1978, Bob married Joan Cunningham and became a step father to Joan's kids; Jan Sanders (deceased), Julie Littlefield (Pryor, Oklahoma) and Jerry Cunningham (Pryor, OK). He and Joan enjoyed country music, circling the dance floor, traveling around the country, and visiting with friends and family.



Bob was preceeded in death by his parents B.R. and Mildred Floyd, his sister Sarah Boone, and his wife Joan.



Surviving descendants in addition to the above include a brother, John Floyd (Amarillo, TX), sons in law Paul Balise (Debbie) Brian Bates (Gina) and daughter in law Kim Floyd (Robert) 13 grandkids and 14 great grandchildren.



Bob has chosen cremation and the family plans to have a Life Celebration when travel restrictions ease.



We all loved Bob and will miss him dearly.



