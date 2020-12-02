Dear Carlson family,



My name is Rodolfo Ardon, I was notified today of the passing of Professor Carlson and I wanted to submit my condolences.



I met Professor Carlson back in the 1960's when he was my Doctoral Advisor at the University of Kansas.



It is fair to say that his friendship changed my life. I would not have achieved what I managed without his guidance and advice resulting in my completion of my PhD dissertation and ensuing professional life.



I owe him dearly and find myself heartbroken at the news of his passing.



Respectfully yours,



Rodolfo (Rudy)

Rodolfo Ardon

