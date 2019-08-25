Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bowline. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Memorial service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Lawrence , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services for Robert "Bob" Elden Bowline, 92, Lawrence, will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 27 at First Baptist Church, Lawrence. Bob went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on August 22, 2019 after a brief hospitalization. His family rejoices in his beautiful life spent serving others and they are happy he is now in heaven.



Bob was born in Marquette, KS in 1927 and was raised in Hope, KS. Throughout his childhood, Bob cultivated a passion and talent for anything musical. At the age of seven, Bob took his first job working for his father at The Hope Dispatch newspaper, a career that continued throughout his junior-high and high-school years. During his newspaper years Bob developed into an accomplished and skilled linotype operator.



At the twilight of World War II, Bob joined the US Army and served in Washington DC at the Pentagon and at Fort Riley in Communications.



In 1946, Bob began his attendance at Ottawa University, where his lifelong love of music was put on full display; he played the trombone and baritone, sang in the Ottawa University choir, and toured in the summer with The Ottawa University quartet. Even more significantly, it was in Ottawa that Bob met his wife Wilma Haack. The two married in 1953.



After college, Bob initially worked for Ottawa University as a recruiter. He then joined Hallmark Cards, where he worked for 32 years in Kansas City, Leavenworth, and then the Lawrence plant as Personnel Manager. Bob developed an immediate and intimate fondness for Lawrence, as evidenced by his support of the city through his civic involvement and leadership in local groups such as: First Baptist Church, serving in many leadership roles and singing in the choir; Lawrence Chamber of Commerce; Kiwanis Club; Friends of the Theater (FROTH),



Bob was recognized in 2007 by the Ottawa University Alumni Association along with wife Wilma for their distinguished service to Community, Church, and Ottawa University; Warm Hearts; Douglas County Red Cross; Lawrence Arts Commission; Friends of the Spencer Museum of Art; Van Go, inc; and Lawrence Chamber Players.



After his wife Wilma passed away in 2010, Bob reconnected with his college friend Dorothy "Dottie" Dalbom. Happily, the two married in 2012, Dottie moved to Lawrence, and she quickly shared his enthusiasm for the Lawrence community.



In his spare time he enjoyed sailing on Clinton Lake; reading autobiographies; singing for many years in the First Baptist Church Choir; taking trips fueled by adventure with his family; and being a patient and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.



Bob is survived by his wife Dottie, two sons, Michael Bowline and wife Julie, Denver; David Bowline, Elizabeth, NJ; daughter Nancy Luber and husband Jeff, Olathe; five grandchildren Rachel, Cory, Sarah, Derek, and Ukiah; and four living great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044.



Memorial services for Robert "Bob" Elden Bowline, 92, Lawrence, will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 27 at First Baptist Church, Lawrence. Bob went to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on August 22, 2019 after a brief hospitalization. His family rejoices in his beautiful life spent serving others and they are happy he is now in heaven.Bob was born in Marquette, KS in 1927 and was raised in Hope, KS. Throughout his childhood, Bob cultivated a passion and talent for anything musical. At the age of seven, Bob took his first job working for his father at The Hope Dispatch newspaper, a career that continued throughout his junior-high and high-school years. During his newspaper years Bob developed into an accomplished and skilled linotype operator.At the twilight of World War II, Bob joined the US Army and served in Washington DC at the Pentagon and at Fort Riley in Communications.In 1946, Bob began his attendance at Ottawa University, where his lifelong love of music was put on full display; he played the trombone and baritone, sang in the Ottawa University choir, and toured in the summer with The Ottawa University quartet. Even more significantly, it was in Ottawa that Bob met his wife Wilma Haack. The two married in 1953.After college, Bob initially worked for Ottawa University as a recruiter. He then joined Hallmark Cards, where he worked for 32 years in Kansas City, Leavenworth, and then the Lawrence plant as Personnel Manager. Bob developed an immediate and intimate fondness for Lawrence, as evidenced by his support of the city through his civic involvement and leadership in local groups such as: First Baptist Church, serving in many leadership roles and singing in the choir; Lawrence Chamber of Commerce; Kiwanis Club; Friends of the Theater (FROTH), Salvation Army ; Haskell Institute; Douglas County Historical Society; Lawrence Arts Center; Lawrence Community Theater; Theater Lawrence; Friends of the Lied; United Way of Lawrence; and Christian Psychological Services.Bob was recognized in 2007 by the Ottawa University Alumni Association along with wife Wilma for their distinguished service to Community, Church, and Ottawa University; Warm Hearts; Douglas County Red Cross; Lawrence Arts Commission; Friends of the Spencer Museum of Art; Van Go, inc; and Lawrence Chamber Players.After his wife Wilma passed away in 2010, Bob reconnected with his college friend Dorothy "Dottie" Dalbom. Happily, the two married in 2012, Dottie moved to Lawrence, and she quickly shared his enthusiasm for the Lawrence community.In his spare time he enjoyed sailing on Clinton Lake; reading autobiographies; singing for many years in the First Baptist Church Choir; taking trips fueled by adventure with his family; and being a patient and loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather.Bob is survived by his wife Dottie, two sons, Michael Bowline and wife Julie, Denver; David Bowline, Elizabeth, NJ; daughter Nancy Luber and husband Jeff, Olathe; five grandchildren Rachel, Cory, Sarah, Derek, and Ukiah; and four living great grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close