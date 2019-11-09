Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bloom. View Sign Service Information Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-5111 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Service 7:30 PM Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory 601 Indiana St Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Burial 10:00 AM Pinelawn Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Eugene Bloom passed away Monday Nov 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with diabetes and other related health issues.



Bob was born in Garden Grove, Iowa in 1939 to Earl and Maggie Bloom.



He is survived by his loving wife, soulmate and best friend of 60 years Norma Nickell Bloom. They were married May 31, 1959 in Burlington, Iowa at The First Presbyterian Church.



Survived by his children: Bradley Bloom and Tim Butt, Brenda Craig, Bryan and Julie Bloom.



Barbie and Greg Yowell, Brent and Susie Bloom.



Eleven Grandchildren and their spouses:: Lori and Chris Diehl, Tyler and Annie Craig, Trey Craig, Katey Craig and Cody Babcock, Justin and Lisa Bloom, Jeremy and Sarah Bloom, Jordyn Bloom, Jenna Bloom and Monique Iron Whiteman Jaimez, Eric Yowell . Ryan Yowell, Drake and Corina Bloom



Twelve great Grandchildren: Jacky and Maddy Diehl, Ethan and Natalie Craig, Cohen and Davis Craig, Owen Little, Sorrel Weil, Mira Bloom, Atlas Marshall Bloom. Kensely and Cameron Babcock. He loved having the whole family around even with the noise and commotion.



He is also survived by his brother,Delbert Barber and his sister Delane Overton. Two of his sisters preceded him in death. Many nephews and neices that he loved.



Bob and his family moved to Lawrence, Kansas in February of 1969 from Knoxville, Iowa. He traveled on the road for O' Bryan Brothers, a lingerie company, and sold through out the states of Kansas ,Missouri ,and Colorado.



In 1977 he formed Jayhawk Siding and Guttering Inc. and was in business for over 35 years.



Bob was a true salesman and loved meeting and interacting with his customers.



He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved trying new and different endeavors.



He especially loved his dialysis Nurses and Doctors at Da Vita where he spent most of his time the last ten years.



A celebration of his life will be November 23, 2019 at The Cider Gallery, 810 Pennsylvania, Lawrence Ks. 2-4 pm.



Memorials may be made to Save a Life Foundation, advocating donor kidneys to Renal patients.



PO Box 3073, Lawrence, Ks 66046



God saw he was getting tired and cure was not to be. So he put his arms around him and whispered "Come with me." With tearful eyes we watched him suffer, and saw him fade away. Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay. He played many roles throughout his life, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather Uncle and Friend. There is an empty place in our lives as we see such an important life end. A loving heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest, but our sorrow is softened in knowing, trusting in Christ, Jesus, he is blessed. (Author known)



We will Love You Forever



Condolences may be sent at



Robert Eugene Bloom passed away Monday Nov 4, 2019 after a courageous battle with diabetes and other related health issues.Bob was born in Garden Grove, Iowa in 1939 to Earl and Maggie Bloom.He is survived by his loving wife, soulmate and best friend of 60 years Norma Nickell Bloom. They were married May 31, 1959 in Burlington, Iowa at The First Presbyterian Church.Survived by his children: Bradley Bloom and Tim Butt, Brenda Craig, Bryan and Julie Bloom.Barbie and Greg Yowell, Brent and Susie Bloom.Eleven Grandchildren and their spouses:: Lori and Chris Diehl, Tyler and Annie Craig, Trey Craig, Katey Craig and Cody Babcock, Justin and Lisa Bloom, Jeremy and Sarah Bloom, Jordyn Bloom, Jenna Bloom and Monique Iron Whiteman Jaimez, Eric Yowell . Ryan Yowell, Drake and Corina BloomTwelve great Grandchildren: Jacky and Maddy Diehl, Ethan and Natalie Craig, Cohen and Davis Craig, Owen Little, Sorrel Weil, Mira Bloom, Atlas Marshall Bloom. Kensely and Cameron Babcock. He loved having the whole family around even with the noise and commotion.He is also survived by his brother,Delbert Barber and his sister Delane Overton. Two of his sisters preceded him in death. Many nephews and neices that he loved.Bob and his family moved to Lawrence, Kansas in February of 1969 from Knoxville, Iowa. He traveled on the road for O' Bryan Brothers, a lingerie company, and sold through out the states of Kansas ,Missouri ,and Colorado.In 1977 he formed Jayhawk Siding and Guttering Inc. and was in business for over 35 years.Bob was a true salesman and loved meeting and interacting with his customers.He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved trying new and different endeavors.He especially loved his dialysis Nurses and Doctors at Da Vita where he spent most of his time the last ten years.A celebration of his life will be November 23, 2019 at The Cider Gallery, 810 Pennsylvania, Lawrence Ks. 2-4 pm.Memorials may be made to Save a Life Foundation, advocating donor kidneys to Renal patients.PO Box 3073, Lawrence, Ks 66046God saw he was getting tired and cure was not to be. So he put his arms around him and whispered "Come with me." With tearful eyes we watched him suffer, and saw him fade away. Although we loved him dearly, we could not make him stay. He played many roles throughout his life, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather Uncle and Friend. There is an empty place in our lives as we see such an important life end. A loving heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest, but our sorrow is softened in knowing, trusting in Christ, Jesus, he is blessed. (Author known)We will Love You ForeverCondolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close