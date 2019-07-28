Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Bigsby. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert R. Bigsby Jr. passed away at his home on July 21, 2019. He was born on August 8, 1953 in Lawrence, Ks. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert R. & Dorothy Jean Bigsby and his grandparents Ambrose & Esther Bigsby, Charles & Carry Henderson. He attended Vinland Grade School and graduated from Lawrence High School in 1971.



Bobby grew up on the family dairy farm south of Lawrence. He was involved in FFA, 12 years in Douglas Co.4-H, mainly showing his beloved Holstein's and farming with his father. He was an avid gardener and took pride in canning his home-grown vegetables. He was also a master of wood working art in the form of lathe made wooden bowls and he produced hundreds of wooden art objects over the years.



As a young man of only 24, in 1977 he did the selfless act of giving the gift of life, a kidney, to his sister Carol, who was on dialysis and on a waiting list for a donor kidney. In 1983 he went to work for Kansas Work Force in Lawrence. He retired in 2016 from that position.



Robert is survived by his two sisters, Karen Finstad of Deland, Florida and Carol Keen of Lawrence, nephew Patrick Hurley, Overland Park, nieces Marci Werne, Wichita and Kalli Keen Ehrhardt, Baldwin, Maryland, nephew, Quinton Keen, Lawrence, 5 great nephews and 2 great nieces.



A Celebration of Life for Robert R. Bigsby Jr. (Bobby) will be Monday, August 26, from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the Blue Jacket Crossing Vineyard and Winery, 1969 N. 1250 Rd. Eudora, Ks 66025.



Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Kansas Jr. Holstein Association c/o Jan Rottinghaus, 2161 L Road, Seneca, KS 66538-9572 or may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.



Published in Lawrence Journal-World on July 28, 2019

