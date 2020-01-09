Robert J. 'Bob' Anderson, age 76 of Lawrence, died Saturday, January 4th at Olathe Hospice House. He was born December 31, 1943, in Springfield, Ohio the son of Joseph and Mary (Little) Anderson. Bob, who spent his childhood in Medway, Ohio, grew up to serve as a firefighter for the Crystal Lakes, Medway-Bethel Township Fire Department. In 1967 he was drafted into the Army and served overseas in Vietnam. He returned from service in 1969 and moved to Lawrence, Kansas where he lived the remainder of his adult life.
Bob was a jack of all trades and held numerous jobs as a Lawrence firefighter, as a school bus driver, a high school sports referee or umpire and also worked at Stanion Electric, and most recently with Advance Homecare. He is survived by his former wife and mother of his children Patsy (Yeager) Anderson, daughter Teresa and son Troy (Andrea). He is also survived by five grandchildren, Tyson, Amber, Jessica, Mason and Taylor. No additional services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 9, 2020