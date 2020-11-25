Services for Rita Jean Kingsbury Renfrow, 73, Lawrence, will be 2pm Saturday, December 5th, streamed live on the Facebook page of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory. Attendance at the funeral home will be private.
Mrs. Renfrow died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Brandon Woods at Alvamar, after a long battle with neuropathy.
She was born November 20, 1946 in Fredonia, Kansas, the daughter of Oliver Lynn and Yola June Cather Kingsbury. She graduated from Fredonia High School in 1946 and attended CNA school as well as Wichita Business College.
Mrs. Renfrow worked as a librarian at Larned State Hospital and then at Southwest Junior High in Lawrence as a library aid.
She married the love of her life David Thomas Renfrow on August 27, 1967 in Fredonia, Kansas. He died January 19, 2005 after a valiant battle with cancer.
Survivors include her daughters, Rhonda Stephen and husband David, Rebecca Weeks and husband Lance; grandchildren, Judson King, Ashton Weeks, Avery Weeks; and her sister, Karen Hull.
She was preceded in death by parents, Oliver and Yola Kingsbury; siblings, Irvine Dean and Evelyn Maxine (who died in childhood), Vera Ramsey, and Vesta Scott.
The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of your choosing that is special to you.
Mom was all about the little things that matter. And while Covid has thrown a huge wrench in some plans – please reach out to a vulnerable neighbor, keep track of those family members you've "been meaning to reach out to", and just be kind to each other; no matter their beliefs. You may find some common grounds and gain a different perspective.
Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com
.