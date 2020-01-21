Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Gruber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rita G. Gruber, age 71, Eudora, Kansas passed away January 16, 2020 at KU Medical Center.



Rita was born September 12, 1948 in Pavia Iloilo, Philippines. Rita immigrated to the United States and became a U.S Citizen. She is preceded by her husband of 20 years, John Gruber. She retired from Lawrence Memorial Hospital after 25 years. Rita loved her 2 dogs Blackie and Marley, gardening, volunteer work and traveling. Being a people person, she did not stay retired long and worked part time for McDonalds. Her nick name was the "Energizer Bunny"! She regularly volunteered at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and was actively involved at Holy Family Catholic Church.



She is survived by 5 siblings, Luz Joaquin, Aurea Guarnes, Carlito Guarnes, Evelina Jalandoni and Lorna Plata. 3 step children, Mark, John Jr and Margaret. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 21 nieces and nephews.



Visitation and Service will be held at a future date a Warren- McElwain Mortuary, Lawrence KS.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Jan. 21, 2020

