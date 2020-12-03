Rita Ann Dahl, 100, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital, Lawrence, Kan.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1929 to Francis Joseph and Mary Catherine (Schmania) Hund in Leavenworth, Kan. She was a lifelong resident of Leavenworth until her move to Lawrence to be near her daughter. She attended Leavenworth schools (Hund country school) and graduated 1938 from Immaculata. After she graduated from high school, she worked many odd jobs to have spending money. Rita met Virgil D. Dahl and on Oct. 1, 1949 they were married in Leavenworth, Kan. From this union two daughters were born, Joan and Deborah. Virgil preceded her in death on Nov. 7, 2004.
Rita loved dancing, sewing, quilting, crocheting and gardening. Rita was a member of the 4-H club, St. Joseph Altar Society, St. Joseph Quilting Club of LV, AARP and the USO during World War II. Being married for 40 years had been an achievement for her and Vigil. She had been content and happy with her life and recently celebrated the milestone of celebrating 100 birthdays.
She is survived by her daughters, Joan and her husband, Glenn Brown of Lawrence, Kan. and Deborah and her husband Reiner Jargosch, Clearmont, Fla. Other survivors include two grandchildren, Dustin and Stephanie and one great grandchild, Cheyenne; two brothers Edward Hund, Meriden, Kan. and Robert (Pauline) Hund, Platte City, Mo..
She was preceded in death by: her parents; spouse, Virgil; two sisters Monica Fink and Eleanor Parr; and two brothers Lawrence Hund and Myron Hund.
A visitation will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., with a rosary at 10:15 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m.. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Due to the corona virus, social distancing and masks are required. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
