Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Whitlock. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ricky (Rick) Alan Whitlock, Age 72, passed away on August 3rd, 2019 due to complications from glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer.



He was born in Bristol PA on May 30, 1947 to the late John F. Fluher III and Martha Elaine Whitlock. Rick graduated from Lenape Regional High School in Medford, NJ in 1965, and Kansas University in 1977, with a Baccalaureate Degree in Psychology. He was married to Jessie Miller in 1968. They later divorced, but remained friends throughout his life.



Rick proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970, having achieved the rank of Staff Sargent. He then went to work in the banking industry and helped many people achieve their dream of homeownership through his real estate mortgage work. He was also a member of the Lions Club with particular emphasis on service to the visually impaired.



Rick is survived by three children and their spouses: Michael and Carrie Catanzaro (nee Whitlock) of St. Louis, MO; Robyn Whitlock and Orlando Mendoza of Lawrence, KS; and D.J. and Kirsten Ming (nee Whitlock) of Lawrence, KS. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren: Caitlyn Simpson, Camron Mendoza, Marcello Mendoza, Angela Ming, Luca Catanzaro, Sophia Snow, and Donnovan Simpson.



A celebration of life potluck will be held on August 31, 2019 in Lawrence Kansas at the Clinton Lake Overlook Park, shelter #2, 872 N. 1402 Road. The family would like to thank the friends, family, and caregivers who supported Rick throughout his battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Visiting Nurses Hospice or Head for the Cure Foundation, 1607 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64108 or

Ricky (Rick) Alan Whitlock, Age 72, passed away on August 3rd, 2019 due to complications from glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer.He was born in Bristol PA on May 30, 1947 to the late John F. Fluher III and Martha Elaine Whitlock. Rick graduated from Lenape Regional High School in Medford, NJ in 1965, and Kansas University in 1977, with a Baccalaureate Degree in Psychology. He was married to Jessie Miller in 1968. They later divorced, but remained friends throughout his life.Rick proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970, having achieved the rank of Staff Sargent. He then went to work in the banking industry and helped many people achieve their dream of homeownership through his real estate mortgage work. He was also a member of the Lions Club with particular emphasis on service to the visually impaired.Rick is survived by three children and their spouses: Michael and Carrie Catanzaro (nee Whitlock) of St. Louis, MO; Robyn Whitlock and Orlando Mendoza of Lawrence, KS; and D.J. and Kirsten Ming (nee Whitlock) of Lawrence, KS. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren: Caitlyn Simpson, Camron Mendoza, Marcello Mendoza, Angela Ming, Luca Catanzaro, Sophia Snow, and Donnovan Simpson.A celebration of life potluck will be held on August 31, 2019 in Lawrence Kansas at the Clinton Lake Overlook Park, shelter #2, 872 N. 1402 Road. The family would like to thank the friends, family, and caregivers who supported Rick throughout his battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Visiting Nurses Hospice or Head for the Cure Foundation, 1607 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64108 or headforthecure.org Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Lawrence Journal-World Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close