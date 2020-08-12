Rick Honeyman, 70, died peacefully at his home on August 6, 2020. Rick resided in Seneca and Lawrence and recently moved to Topeka, Kansas.
In 1979, he founded Rick Honeyman Ford & Mercury in Seneca.
Survivors are his wife, Linda Honeyman of Topeka; children, Ryan (Nikki) Honeyman, Seneca and Haley (Sam) Gish, Topeka; mother, Rosie Honeyman, Senecasiblings, Gary (Diann) Honeyman, Laramie, WY, Terry (Meryce) Honeyman, Topeka, Janet (Roger McCollister) Honeyman, Lawrence, Diane (Lloyd) Brandenburg, Topeka, Jeanne Thomsen, Lawrence and Lori (Mark) Koepsel, Topeka; and his grandchildren who put a smile on his face every time he saw them.
A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, August 13th at 7 PM at Lauer Funeral Home, with family present from 6-8 PM. The Funeral will be Friday, August 14th at 7 PM at St Bede's Cemetery, Kelly, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers please plant a tree or make a donation in Rick's memory to Spring Creek Golf Course, Youth Sports of Seneca and/or Theatre Lawrence.com
To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com
