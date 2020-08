Rick Honeyman, 70, died peacefully at his home on August 6, 2020. Rick resided in Seneca and Lawrence and recently moved to Topeka, Kansas.In 1979, he founded Rick Honeyman Ford & Mercury in Seneca.Survivors are his wife, Linda Honeyman of Topeka; children, Ryan (Nikki) Honeyman, Seneca and Haley (Sam) Gish, Topeka; mother, Rosie Honeyman, Senecasiblings, Gary (Diann) Honeyman, Laramie, WY, Terry (Meryce) Honeyman, Topeka, Janet (Roger McCollister) Honeyman, Lawrence, Diane (Lloyd) Brandenburg, Topeka, Jeanne Thomsen, Lawrence and Lori (Mark) Koepsel, Topeka; and his grandchildren who put a smile on his face every time he saw them.A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, August 13th at 7 PM at Lauer Funeral Home, with family present from 6-8 PM. The Funeral will be Friday, August 14th at 7 PM at St Bede's Cemetery, Kelly, Kansas.In lieu of flowers please plant a tree or make a donation in Rick's memory to Spring Creek Golf Course, Youth Sports of Seneca and/or Theatre Lawrence.com To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com