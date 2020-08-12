1/1
Rick Honeyman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rick Honeyman, 70, died peacefully at his home on August 6, 2020. Rick resided in Seneca and Lawrence and recently moved to Topeka, Kansas.

In 1979, he founded Rick Honeyman Ford & Mercury in Seneca.

Survivors are his wife, Linda Honeyman of Topeka; children, Ryan (Nikki) Honeyman, Seneca and Haley (Sam) Gish, Topeka; mother, Rosie Honeyman, Senecasiblings, Gary (Diann) Honeyman, Laramie, WY, Terry (Meryce) Honeyman, Topeka, Janet (Roger McCollister) Honeyman, Lawrence, Diane (Lloyd) Brandenburg, Topeka, Jeanne Thomsen, Lawrence and Lori (Mark) Koepsel, Topeka; and his grandchildren who put a smile on his face every time he saw them.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, August 13th at 7 PM at Lauer Funeral Home, with family present from 6-8 PM. The Funeral will be Friday, August 14th at 7 PM at St Bede's Cemetery, Kelly, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers please plant a tree or make a donation in Rick's memory to Spring Creek Golf Course, Youth Sports of Seneca and/or Theatre Lawrence.com

To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lauer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
13
Rosary
07:00 PM
Lauer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral
07:00 PM
St Bede's Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lauer Funeral Home
212 South 4th Street
Seneca, KS 66538
(785) 336-2101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 10, 2020
Janet, Lori, and Ryan we are so sorry to hear of the death of your father and brother. We bought many cars, etc. from him and Ryan. Janet and Lori, we consider you very good friends. Our prayers are with you all.
Dale & Betty Clemons
August 10, 2020
To Terry and all of the Honeyman Family, please accept my sincerest condolences for the loss of Rick. I've known you guys for over 40 years and was surprised and saddened to read this, Rick was quite a character and I always got a laugh and enjoyed his company.

May God Bless and God Speed you all and may Rick Rest In Eternal Peace and Love.
Dudley L. Dawkins
Friend
August 10, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Matthew Mohler
August 9, 2020
Linda, so very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers with you and your family.
Kathi Killman
Friend
August 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Tynon
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved