1/1
Rick Honeyman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rick Honeyman, 70, died peacefully at his home on August 6, 2020. Rick resided in Seneca and Lawrence and recently moved to Topeka, Kansas.

In 1979, he founded Rick Honeyman Ford & Mercury in Seneca.

Survivors are his wife, Linda Honeyman of Topeka; children, Ryan (Nikki) Honeyman, Seneca and Haley (Sam) Gish, Topeka; mother, Rosie Honeyman, Senecasiblings, Gary (Diann) Honeyman, Laramie, WY, Terry (Meryce) Honeyman, Topeka, Janet (Roger McCollister) Honeyman, Lawrence, Diane (Lloyd) Brandenburg, Topeka, Jeanne Thomsen, Lawrence and Lori (Mark) Koepsel, Topeka; and his grandchildren who put a smile on his face every time he saw them.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, August 13th at 7 PM at Lauer Funeral Home, with family present from 6-8 PM. The Funeral will be Friday, August 14th at 7 PM at St Bede's Cemetery, Kelly, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers please plant a tree or make a donation in Rick's memory to Spring Creek Golf Course, Youth Sports of Seneca and/or Theatre Lawrence.com

To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved