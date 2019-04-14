Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard Wayne Wellman, 78, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on April 11, 2019. Richard was born on April 11th, 1941 at St. Francis hospital in Topeka, Kansas. He grew up on a dairy farm north of Lawrence, Kansas, just off Wellman Road (named for his great grandfather). He went to Oskaloosa High School and graduated in the class of 1959. Richard was quite an accomplished runner, posting a 4:36 school record time for the mile which stood for 10 years. Richard then went on to Kansas State University where he met his lifelong partner, Joy Larita (Schilling) Wellman. June 2, 1963 was a busy day for Richard, as he graduated from Kansas State with a degree in Electrical Engineering and then was married at Blue Valley Methodist Church in Manhattan, Kansas that afternoon. This marriage produced 3 children, all boys: Mark, Jeffrey, and Bruce. Richard and Joy resided in Camanche, Iowa for many years (1963 - 1981) as Richard worked for the cellophane manufacturing facility for DuPont. Richard then lived in two other locations at Kennett Square, PA (1981 - 1991) and Seaford, DE (1991 - 1998) as they continued to follow Richard's career at DuPont. Richard and Joy retired to Baldwin City, KS, in the fall of 1998 to be back in Kansas, the state in which they both were born and deeply fond of. To know Richard, you were fortunate to be exposed to his kind ways, deep curiosity and intellect, and helpful nature. He was quick to volunteer to fix anything, and more often than not, he had the part or could create the solution to get things back running again. He volunteered at the Jefferson County Genealogical Society and Historical Society, Baldwin City Library, was on the board at Black Jack Battlefield and Nature Park, consulted for Baldwin City Power Plant, and completed a thorough genealogy history of his family via publishing three books and numerous articles. He also supplied numerous indices of marriage, death, and land records for Douglas and Jefferson counties that are being leveraged today. Richard leaves a rich legacy of people touched by his gifts and we are all better to have known him. Richard is preceded in death by his father, Howard Neal Wellman and mother, Myra Gladys (Rogers) Wellman, and wife Joy Larita (Schilling) Wellman. Richard is survived by three sons and daughter-in-laws: Mark & Sue Wellman of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jeff and Sabrina Wellman of Lawrence, Kansas, and Bruce and Vivian Wellman of Olathe, Kansas, five grandchildren: Matthew and Elizabeth (Jeff & Sabrina), Luc, Leah, and Kaelyn (Bruce & Vivian), and one brother, Leland "Lee" Wellman and wife Marge of Sun City, Arizona.



A gathering of friends will be held at Barnett Family Funeral Home, 1220 Walnut Street,



Oskaloosa, Kansas on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will



be celebrated on Thursday, April 18th, starting at 10 a.m. also at Barnett Family Funeral Home.



Interment will follow at McLouth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to the Jefferson County Historical Society, Wellman School Building fund, in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. Online condolences at

