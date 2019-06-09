Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Rodewald. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard W. Rodewald, age 83, of Eudora, KS, passed away on April 19, 2019.Funeral Services will be held at 10am on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Clearfield United Methodist Church in Eudora, KS. Interment will follow at the Clearfield cemetery. Family will meet friends from 9:30am to 10am at the church prior to the services.Richard was born on March 3, 1936 at Lawrence Memorial Hospital and lived most of his life within a three-mile radius on two family farms in Palmyra township. He graduated as valedictorian from Baldwin City High School where he was student body president and a member of the varsity football team. He received his bachelor's degrees in mechanical engineering and business at the University of Kansas.For the majority of his professional career, Richard worked as an engineer at General Motors . He retired in 1991 and in retirement, became a familiar face at the Kansas State Capitol where he advocated for property tax reform. He submitted an amicus curiae brief for a property tax case that was heard before the Kansas Supreme Court. His great interest in politics led to his running against Bob Dole in the 1992 Republican primary for US Senate.An avid sportsman, Richard enjoyed pheasant hunting, fishing, and skiing. For more than thirty years, he was a member of the Kansas City Ski Club and traveled nationally and internationally with the club. He took great pleasure in farming his land, raising cattle, catching catfish from his ponds, and tending to the 20,000 trees that he planted on his property. In 2001, he received a Forest Conservationist award from the Kansas Wildlife Federation for his conservation efforts.Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary (Brecheisen) Rodewald, and his brother, Newell Rodewald. He is survived by his two children: Erin (Andrew) Allen, Portland, OR; and Mike (Evelyn) Rodewald, San Francisco, CA; four grandchildren; and his sister, Sara Lindsley, Denver, CO. Published in Lawrence Journal-World on June 9, 2019

