Richard Morantz

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Morantz.

Richard Irvin Morantz, 67, of Baldwin City, Kan., died March 29, 2019. Close friends and family will attend a burial ceremony at a private cemetery in Douglas County, Kan. Memorial donations may be made to the Arizona Capital Representation Project, 1201 E. Jefferson St #5, Phoenix Az, 85034, or to the Baldwin Woods Conservation Fund, c/o Kansas Biological Survey, Higuchi Hall, 2101 Constant Ave., Lawrence, Kan., 66047.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.