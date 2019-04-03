Richard Irvin Morantz, 67, of Baldwin City, Kan., died March 29, 2019. Close friends and family will attend a burial ceremony at a private cemetery in Douglas County, Kan. Memorial donations may be made to the Arizona Capital Representation Project, 1201 E. Jefferson St #5, Phoenix Az, 85034, or to the Baldwin Woods Conservation Fund, c/o Kansas Biological Survey, Higuchi Hall, 2101 Constant Ave., Lawrence, Kan., 66047.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 3, 2019