Richard Henry "Dick" Lipscomb, Jr. died on March 1, 2020, at Brandon Woods at Alvamar after being diagnosed with cancer just over two months before. Dick was 79 years old. A visitation will be 2 to 4pm, Saturday, March 7, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.



He was born on March 1, 1941, in Waynesboro, Virginia, the son of Richard Henry Lipscomb, Sr. and Estelle Mae Toman Lipscomb. Dick's father, mother, and sister, Mary Taylor Lipscomb Garrity, preceded him in death.



Dick married his high school sweetheart, Sallie Thompson Phillips, in 1961. They lived in Richmond, Virginia, until his career relocated them to Lawrence, Kansas in 1976. They had three children.



Dick retired in 1998 from DuPont as a shift supervisor after 38 years of service, then worked in a variety of roles afterward. He had a contagious smile, a witty sense of humor, and a genuine love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchild.



He enjoyed fishing and was a huge fan of stock car racing and his KU Jayhawks. Dick loved a good game of family poker on holidays (always the banker – seems suspicious in retrospect as he usually won), collecting antiques, and taking care of the yard at his home near Clinton Lake.



Dick is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sallie P. Lipscomb; three children: Sallie Knetzke and her husband, Jerry, of Springfield, Missouri; Rick Lipscomb of Lawrence; Mary Clark and her husband, Kevin, of Lee's Summit, Missouri; five grandchildren: Taylor Lipscomb (25), Jack Clark (20), Kaitlin Knetzke (19), Sarah Knetzke (17), Courtney Clark (16); and a great grandson, Ryker Lipscomb (4)



The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dick's doctors, the nurses and social workers at Elara Caring hospice, and the Brandon Woods staff for their loving care of him.



Memorials may be made to , incare of the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044.



