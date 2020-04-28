Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barnett Family Funeral Services - Oskaloosa 1220 Walnut Street Oskaloosa , KS 66066 (785)-863-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





He was the youngest son of Emil Karl and Almina "Minnie" Louise Torneden Gantz. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Mae Gantz and Mildred Hunter and one brother, Karl E. Gantz.



Richard attended a one room school house in Buck Creek from first through eighth grade, when the school was closed. At the behest of his cousin, George, Richard attended Liberty Memorial High School in Lawrence, where he graduated in 1953. While in school, he participated in FFA, football and track. He always claimed he was the fastest runner in Jefferson County. He spent time briefly in the National Guard, where he completed basic training and became certified in automotive maintenance before being released back home to help on the family farm. This was the only part of his life where he couldn't farm. The first part of his life, he worked with his brother, Karl and family on the Gantz Brother's farm. When Karl passed away, he turned to his sons for help around the farm.



Richard married Vicki L. Gaines on April 3, 1976 in the Perry United Methodist Church and were married 44 years. They have two sons, William Gantz, Cory (Mindy) Gantz and daughter, Alison (Arron) Frieze, and one grandson, Declan Frieze, all of Perry.



Richard lived his whole life at one address, doing what he loved. He was always ready to tell you about his hunting trips to Wyoming with his friends or stories of fishing the Kaw River. Many people got to know the joy of those boat rides with him. His smile and laugh will be cherished by all of those who knew him. Richard milked dairy cows until he was 65. He had his first hip replacement and decided to give it up. Though this didn't stop him from farming with his son, Cory and best friends, Jim and Dale Robb and Bob and Faye Coleman. As most farmers do, he never retired. You could have still seen him in the fields, planting beans in the spring or picking corn last fall.



He is lovingly survived by his wife, children, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that may as well have been family.



Private Family Grave Side Services will be held at Underwood Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Jefferson County Home Health and Hospice in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066.

