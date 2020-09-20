Richard Bennett

Richard Warner Bennett, 82, Lawrence, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO. He was born on August 17, 1938 in Denver, CO, the son of Otha Zeldon and Zora Eldena (Bowen) Bennett.
Richard received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from the University of Kansas and worked as a Certified Public Accountant in Lawrence for many years. He was a partner in the accounting firm of Schehrer Harrod & Bennett.
Survivors include his sister, Beverly Williams, Portland, OR, nephew, Roger Williams, Portland, OR, cousins: Mary Ann Williams, Olathe, KS, Paul Bowen, Bend, OR, and Yvonne Fager, Topeka, KS.
There will be no formal services. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
