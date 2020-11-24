Rex D. Slankard, "Pa", was received into heaven on November 20, 2020 at the age of 85 surrounded by family at home. His death was six weeks after receiving the diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. He was much loved by his family. Rex was born to George and Cecil Slankard on September 9, 1935 at Greenwood Township, Kansas. He moved to Princeton, KS at the age of 5 and grew up there, went to high school in Williamsburg, KS, graduated from Williamsburg in 1953 and went on to K-State for one year. He started farming while in high school, was involved in F.F.A. and he continued farming all of his life until completing the fall harvest two weeks ago. Rex also worked at Farmers Co-op in Lawrence for over 20 years before retiring in 2001.
He met his future wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Finley in the spring of 1956. They were married in 1957 and she survives in the home after 63 years of marriage. Rex & Betty have a family of four daughters (Cathleen Cribbs, Faith Gorden, Christina DeArmond, and Amy Deay) and one son (Daniel Slankard) all married to wonderful spouses. They have 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren as well as one great-grandson in heaven to greet him. He was proceeded in death by his parents, three sisters, and three brothers as well as the great grandson.
His family went on many family vacations together with many happy memories. Rex loved being around all of them. They spent most holidays and birthdays out on the farm with Rex & Betty. He was a quiet man with deep feelings for the Lord. He will be missed by his church family also.
Services will be held at Eudora Baptist Church on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 11 am. A visitation will be from 10 to service time. Memorials may be made to Eudora Baptist Church, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
