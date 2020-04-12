Retha Sue Friend, March 21, 1957 - April 4, 2020, formerly of Emporia and Eudora KS, lately of Pueblo West CO. Retha lived a fulfilling life as a mother, sister, wife and friend. She loved her Lord, her family, helping others, and animals. She is preceded in death by her parents Alice and Charles Thompson of Emporia KS and her husband, George Friend of Eudora, KS. She is survived by her brothers Roger (Susie) and Deryl Thompson, daughter Barbara Friend of Pueblo West CO, son John Friend of Lawrence, KS, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She will lay to rest in Eudora KS. The family will announce internment plans at a future date when it is safe to gather together. Those wishing to honor Retha's life can make a donation in her name to World Wildlife Fund.

