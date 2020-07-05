Renate Dick passed away in the company of her children on June 29, 2020 in Lawrence, Kansas. She was 84 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ernst S. Dick, and her two brothers, Carl-Wilhelm and Alfred.Renate was born in 1936 in Münster, Germany. She graduated from the School of Library Science at the University of Cologne, Germany. She worked as a librarian for the Coordinated Library Systems of Westfalen in Münster, and later, when she married and moved to the United States, at the Medical Library of the University of Virginia. Her love for books and reading endured and she enjoyed reading to children of all ages throughout her life.Renate lived with her immediate family in Lawrence for more than fifty years. She pursued many interests, ranging from the visual arts and crafts to gardening and exercising her green thumb, volunteering in the community, delighting in new foods and recipes, and traveling throughout the United States and abroad. Neighbors and friends knew that Renate could always be found in her garden, adding a new plant, arrangement of rocks, or bird house to her favorite retreat. She was an avid photographer and captured innumerable special moments in the garden, home and while traveling.She shared with her husband a love for exploration and new experiences, a commitment to living life to its fullest and an appreciation of whimsy and the unexpected. While Dr. Dick dedicated his professional life to research and graduate instruction at the University of Kansas, Renate was drawn by her love of children to working for the Title One Reading Program of the Lawrence School District, primarily at St. Johns school.Renate was a devoted wife who never stopped mourning the loss of her husband. She was a doting mother, and a constant source of encouragement and positive support to her children. She will also be remembered as a faithful and generous friend, and a gentle, caring soul who sought to bring beauty and joy into the lives of others. While often quiet and soft-spoken, she possessed enormous vitality, vigor in her convictions, and deep empathy and hope.A celebration of Renate's life will be held at a future date, out of respect for the health and safety of those mourning her passing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Lawrence Meals on Wheels and the Arlington Cancer Center, Texas sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th St., Lawrence, KS 66044.For more information or to post an online condolence visit warrenmcelwain.