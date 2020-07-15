Rebecca Anne (Penny) Martin, age 92, died July 11 at Advent Health in Shawnee Mission, KS. Becky was born in Kansas City, KS, on February 14, 1928, to Corban L. and Myrtle E. Penny of rural Atchison County, KS. At the age of four, she and her family moved to rural Douglas County, KS where she attended Welcome Grade School, Liberty Memorial High School in Lawrence, KS and graduated from the University of Kansas School of Business in 1948. After graduation, she moved to Kansas City, KS, and went to work in the Farm Loan Department of Business Men's Assurance Company. On August 20, 1950, she and Marion F. Martin were married at Danforth Chapel at KU, then moved to St. Louis, MO, where she worked as a secretary and proposal writer for the Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. In 1952, they returned to Kansas City, KS, and after being a stay-at-home mom for several years, she went to work for the Kansas Regional Medical Program at the KU Medical Center until its defunding in 1976. In 1979, she fulfilled a life-long dream after graduating from the Kansas City, KS Community College School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She served as a staff nurse at the KU Medical Center and later at the Bethany Medical Center in Kansas City, KS, before retiring as the audit nurse from Bethany. After retirement, she spent many years as a volunteer for Kansas City Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her 3 brothers and sisters-in-law Jim (Margaret) Penny, Bill (Mildred) Penny of Lawrence and Lowell (Betty) Penny of Ames, Iowa and great-grandson CJ Ambrose of Lawrence. Becky is survived by one brother, Lawrence Penny, of Lawrence, KS; one son, Philip (Jill) Martin of North Ft Myers, FL; 3 daughters Mary (Dan) Richards of Kansas City, KS, Cynthia (Bill) Ambrose of Lawrence and Melissa Martin of Mission, KS; 24 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Becky was an active member of Victory Hills Baptist Church in Kansas City, KS for over 50 years serving as a deacon and adult Sunday school teacher. She dearly loved her family and friends and was an avid sports fan, especially KU sports. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Porter Funeral Home, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS. (Masks are required to attend) In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Bethel Neighborhood Center of Kansas City, KS c/o Porter Funeral Home. Funeral services will be live streamed at www.porterfuneralhome.com
