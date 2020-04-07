Raymond L. Higgins, Ph.D., died Friday, 3 April at Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was born 29 July 1946 to Everett L. and Eleanor (Brownell) Higgins in Concordia, Kansas.
He married Sarah Ruth Andersen on 25 May 1974; she survives, along with their son, Ian Charles Higgins of Lawrence. He is also survived by two brothers: Larry Higgins of Salina and Willis Higgins, 5 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Raymond graduated from Concordia High School in 1964 and Kansas State University in 1968. He received his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology in 1973 from the University of Wisconsin.
Dr. Higgins did internships at the Western Missouri Mental Health Center and Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
In 1974 he joined the University of Kansas Psychology Faculty, where he served 40 years. While there he was Director of Clinical Training, and
Director of the Psychological Clinic. Dr. Higgins retired in 2014.
No formal service or visitation is planned.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 7, 2020