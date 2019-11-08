Memorial services for Ray Urban Tomkins, 68, Lawrence will be held Monday, November 11, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a memorial service until 8 p.m.
Inurnment will take place 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery. He passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home.
Ray was born on August 5, 1951 in Brownsville, Texas, the son of Glenwood and Elsie (Faget) Tomkins.
Colonel Tomkins retired from the Army Medical Corps in 2005 after 30 years of service. He then worked as a family physician at Munson Army Health Center before retiring from medicine in December 2016.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Murphy, children: Brian Tomkins; Sean and Kathy (Relyea) Tomkins; Meghan (Tomkins) and Michael Janik; Erin, Kevin, Christopher, Daniel Tomkins; nine grandchildren; brothers Glen and Guy Tomkins; and sisters, April Hall and Jill Tomkins.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Tom, Jack, and Max Tomkins.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ray's name to the National Parkinson's Foundation or Douglas County KS Visiting Nurse Association and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 8, 2019