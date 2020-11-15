1/
Randall Puckett
1953 - 2020
Memorial services for Randall "Randy" Alan Puckett, 67, Valley Falls, KS formerly of Lawrence, KS will be held at a later date. Randy passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Valley Falls, KS.

Randy was born on July 30, 1953 in Lawrence, KS, the son of Edgar Eugene and Melva Dene (Hoover) Puckett.

Randy was a Fine Arts Administrator.

Randy is survived by his father, Gene Puckett, children; Caitlin Puckett of Buda, TX, Christopher Puckett of Lawrence, KS, Ruth Puckett of Emporia, KS, Julia Puckett of Port Townsend, WA, and sister, Jana (Scott) Smith of Lawrence, KS.

Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Melva Dene Puckett and a sister, Denise Puckett.

Memorial contributions may be made in Randy's name to Bert Nash or The American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.


Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
