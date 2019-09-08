Randall L. Hamm passed away on Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 in Sacramento, California. He grew up in Lawrence, Kansas and lived for many years in California. he was preceded in death by his brother, Russell D. Hamm.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah and eight children, several grandchildren, his mother, Virginia M. Hamm, his father, Emory L. Hamm, sister, Marcia J. Hamm, his step-mother Ginger G. Hamm, his aunt Alberta White, his aunt Alicia Gaitan, his uncle Tinkie Staden, his uncle Ronald Staden and several cousins.
His service will be at St. Luke AME Church, Saturday, September 14th at 11:00AM. Following the service, he will be buried at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sept. 8, 2019