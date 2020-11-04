Ramona Aileen Hestand, age 92, of Lawrence, Kansas and previously of the Lake of the Forest in Bonner Springs, Kansas passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home. Her family will be having a Memorial Celebration of her Life, for friends and family to stop in and visit, from 10am – Noon, Saturday, November 7th at the Harrington Family Event Center in Bonner Springs.



Ramona was born on August 25, 1928 in Rantoul, Kansas and was the oldest of five children born to Ray & Beulah Harper. She was raised in Ottawa, Kansas and graduated from Ottawa High School in the Class of 1946. While working at an Ice Cream Shop in Ottawa she met a young man by the name of Wayne Hestand, the two fell in love and they were married on October 6, 1946. They were proud to have celebrated their 74th Wedding Anniversary together. The couple made their home in Bonner Springs when Wayne took a managerial job at the Safeway Cereal Plant.



Over the years Ramona was mostly a stay at home mom while raising their children and later worked at Waggoner Pharmacy and Bonner Springs Floral. Ramona loved flowers and plants and her time at the flower shop.



She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers: John and Rick Harper, one son Darryl Hestand and a grandson Gus Girardi.



Survivors include her husband Wayne Hestand of the home, four children: Bill Hestand and wife Debbie of Shawnee, KS., John (Randy) Hestand and wife Hiroko, Karen Drennon and husband Dennis all of Lawrence, KS., Mark Hestand and wife Jana of Great Bend, KS., two sisters: Patsy Hoch of Topeka, KS., and Susie Hendrickson and husband Gordon of Des Moines, IA., 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.



