Ramona Arnold

Ramona Lee Arnold, age 86, died Wednesday morning April 8, 2020, at Lawrence Presbyterian Manor. She was born November 26, 1933, in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to L.B. and Eloise Norwood.



Ramona grew up in Pauls Valley, OK graduating from Pauls Valley High School in 1952. She attended Oklahoma State University where she graduated with a Bachelor of Child Care and Development degree also earning her teaching Certificate in Elementary School Education. Ramona met and married Phil Arnold at Oklahoma State University. They were married on January 26, 1956.



Ramona was devoted to raising her children, Larry and Janice. She taught pre-kindergarten in Lawrence, KS; Topeka, KS; and Edmond, OK. She made an impact on many children's lives throughout her 29-year career. Ramona took her vocational focus from Eph. 4:11 that teaching young children was a special gift from God. She taught young children kindness, sharing, gentleness and loving. After she retired, Ramona's caregiving took on new meaning as she became a Stephen Minister. Ramona provided loving care to both parents and was devoted to her sister's care for 22 years.



Her Christian faith was important to Ramona. She believed in Jesus Christ and the salvation found in Him.



Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, L. B. and Eloise Norwood; her sister, Linda Lou Norwood; two uncles, Howard and William Norwood; three aunts, Patsy (Vaught) Flowers and husband Hershel, Pauline (Norwood) Richardson and husband Frank, Ailene (Norwood) Cooke and husband T. M. Cooke.



Surviving family include her husband Phil Arnold of Lawrence, KS; son Larry Arnold and wife Jane (Volmer) Arnold of Lawrence, KS; daughter Janice Arnold of Wichita; KS; grandson Matt (Katie) Stratton of Chicago, IL and three great granddaughters; as well as a number of cousins and nephews.



The family would like to thank Visiting Nurses Association of Lawrence and Lawrence Presbyterian Manor for their loving care of Ramona and her family.



A private family service is planned for another date. Celebration of Life ceremonies will also take place at another date.



Memorials are suggested to Visiting Nurses Association of Lawrence, KS, and Christ Community Church of Edmond, OK, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS 66044. Please share memories and condolences at



