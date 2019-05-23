Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Pearson. View Sign Service Information Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home 325 S Hickory Ottawa , KS 66067 (785)-242-3550 Graveside service 4:00 PM Oakwood Cemetery Baldwin City , KS View Map Visitation Following Services Ives Chapel Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Raymond Pearson, age 90, of Baldwin City, KS, passed away May 19, 2019, in Baldwin City, KS. He was born October 13, 1928 at the home his great grandfather built, now known as the Robert Hall Pearson Homestead, part of Black Jack Battlefield Trust. Ralph was the son of Raymond Sigel Pearson and Mary Katherine (Randel) Pearson. Ralph is a lifelong Baldwin City resident graduating from Baldwin High School with the class of 1947.



Ralph proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp from January of 1952 to May of 1954 attaining the rank of Corporal. He received the National Defense Service Medal. During this time he and Marja lived in Jacksonville, FL, Tennessee, and Cherry Point, NC.



Ralph was owner and operator of Pearson heating and Sheet Metal, Baldwin City, from 1962 to 1997. He was a well-respected and generous businessman.



He was a member of Ives Chapel Methodist Church and American Legion Post 228 both of Baldwin City.



Ralph was a loving and gentle father, grandfather, and uncle to everyone. He loved family get togethers, for Ralph his family always came first. He enjoyed his trips fishing and camping, especially his trips to Roaring River with his family. He also enjoyed cheering on the K.U. Jayhawks, especially during basketball season.



On July 7, 1949 Ralph was united in marriage to marriage to Marja lee Purvis in Baldwin City, KS. She survives.



He is also survived by his children; Ed Pearson and his wife, Ann, Baldwin City, Rick Pearson and wife, Marcheta, Olathe, KS, Susan Davis, Baldwin City, KS; seven grandchildren, Kelly, Melanie, Dane, Mallory, Russell, Jeffrey, Matthew; and nine great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Haid, Lawrence,KS.



Ralph is preceded in death by his parents; great granddaughter, Ella Beal; son-in-law, James Davis; and, brother-in-law, Elton Haid.



Graveside inurnment services will be held, 4:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City, KS. The family will meet with friends following the service for a visitation at Ives Chapel Methodist Church until 7:00 p.m. . The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice or Kansas Advocates for Better Care c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 14, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Condolences may be sent to the family through

