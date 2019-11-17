Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Brubeck. View Sign Service Information Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 (785)-843-1120 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 West 13th Lawrence , KS 66044 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial visitation for Phyllis LuAnn Blough Brubeck, 81, Lawrence will be held from 10:00 a.m. - noon, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. She passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Pioneer Ridge Retirement Community. Private family inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Lawrence.



Phyllis was born on March 24, 1938 in Lawrence, the daughter of Phil G. and Eunice Blough. She spent her childhood in San Diego, CA then returned to Lawrence after high school.



She married Loris Glenn Brubeck, Jr. "Junior" on July 12, 1957 in Linwood, KS. He preceded her in death November 13, 2016.



After raising her family, she worked at Cottin's Coast to Coast Hardware Store for many years.



She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, Jayhawk basketball, traveling with Junior, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a special fondness for sunflower themed items and decorating her home with her many snowmen at Christmas.



Survivors include her two daughters, Tammy (Wiley) Burnett, Julie Ahrens, both of Lawrence; one son, Bryan Brubeck, Shawnee, KS; six grandchildren, Justin Ahrens, Andrea Franklin, Ashley Burnett, Lacey Burnett, Andrew Brubeck, Nicholas Brubeck six great grandchildren; sister, Linda Gates, San Juan Capistrano, CA; and brother, John (Pam) Blough, Baldwin City, KS. She was also preceded in death by her parents.



Memorials may be made in her name to the Visiting Nurses and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary.



