Philip J Grom Jr, 67, passed away on Tuesday September 17, 2019, at his home in Lawrence, surrounded by his family, after a battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He was born January 5, 1952 in Waukegan, IL. He graduated from Waukegan Township High School before attending the University of Kansas. He retired from the University of Kansas Athletic Department in 2014 after 32 years of service. He then worked part-time at Eagle Bend Golf Course.



Phil was well-respected in the officiating community. He was very devoted to his officiating career and enjoyed the time he spent on the football field, basketball court and softball and baseball fields immensely. Phil also enjoyed being a spectator of the Jayhawks, Cubs, Bears and the PGA. One of his favorite pastimes was fishing and he always looked forward to the family's summer vacation to Pine Beach Lodge in Ontario, Canada.



Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Becky (McGranahan) Grom; his children, Katelin and Matthew; granddaughter, Harper; sisters, Pat (Dave) Pitts and Peggy (Marty) Alexonis; brothers James (Debi) Grom and Edward Grom; sister-in-law Wendy (Andrew) Grom and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Sr. and Rose Grom; brothers Timothy and Andrew Grom.



Celebration of life for Phil will be on Friday October 25, 2019, from 2-5 at the Union Pacific Train Depot and Visitors Center located at 402 N 2nd Street in Lawrence, KS. Food and beverages will be provided.



A memorial fund for all grandchildren, present and potential, will be set up in Phil's honor.

