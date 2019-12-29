Memorial services for Peter Bernhard Hans Moeller, 80, Lawrence, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence. Inurnment with full military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Peter passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Medicalodges Eudora.
Peter was born November 29, 1939 in Pittsfield, MA, the son of Hans and Augusta (Braschkat) Moeller who had emigrated from Germany.
He graduated from Cornell University in 1961 and served his country as an intelligence officer in the United States Army. He worked as an Actuary for life insurance companies.
Survivors include his former spouse, Sue Schaal Moeller, Eudora, KS; brother, Richard Moeller, Albuquerque, NM; children, Laura Morrow (Wade), Lawrence, Troy Moeller (Steffi), Bolingbrook, IL, Clay Moeller (Lisa), Carrolton, MO; five grandchildren, Amanda Holton, Lydia Morrow, Sadie Keck, Chris Rice and Ileigha Windsor and great granddaughters, Layla Holton, Gracelynn Keck and Brittany Jo Windsor.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Audubon Society and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Dec. 29, 2019