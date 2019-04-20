Peter Gerard Kitos, 62, Lawrence, was born March 29, 1956, Corvallis, OR; he died March 21, 2019, Lawrence, KS. Beloved and missed by his parents, Paul and Gwenyth, and siblings: Theresa (Andrew), John (Christiana), Anne Marie (Paulo), Richard (Ashley) and Emily (Brandon) and his children: Marcus (Minelli), Jody, Casey and Neil and 5 grandchildren. Predeceased by brother Daniel. Peter grew up and attended schools in Lawrence, and worked at KU for many years until his retirement. He shared fond memories of early family adventures like camping trips in the 1958 VW bus, and remained close to his family. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Apr. 20, 2019