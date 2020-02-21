Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Ford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Lee Ford of Baldwin City, KS passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Wilshire Care Center in Lee's Summit, MO. She was born June 2, 1930 in Baldwin City, Kansas. She was the daughter of Charles and Eva (Ehart) Jardon. She attended Prairie City School in elementary grades and graduated from Baldwin High School, class of 1947.



She was married to Floyd G. Ford on April 23, 1950 and shared over 66 years together. Peggy and Floyd owned and operated a feed store while farming. They enjoyed their large garden, egg customers, traveling, and spending time with family.



Peggy worked for over 30 years at the Baldwin State Bank. Mrs. Ford was a long-time member of Ives Chapel United Methodist Church, Ives Chapel United Methodist Women, Senior Mix, and the local chapter of BPW. She was also a mother of two Eagle Scouts.



Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, a son David Ford, brothers Bud Jardon, Bill Jardon, and a sister, Betty Langrell.



Survivors include a son, Charles Ford and wife, Kathy of Blue Springs, Missouri; two grandsons, Chandler Ford and wife, Amanda of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Tanner Ford and wife, Michelle of Grain Valley; four great-grandchildren, Lillian and Drake Ford of Grain Valley, Adison and Ansley Ford of Georgetown, Kentucky; a brother-in-law, Frank Ford and wife, Twila of Peoria, Illinois; sisters-in-law, Shirley Jardon and Denise Knight of Baldwin City, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Peggy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin. She will be deeply missed and remain in the hearts and thoughts of her family and many friends forever.



To celebrate Peggy's life, services will be held Saturday, February 22, at Ives Chapel United Methodist Church, 1018 Miami Street, Baldwin City, KS 66006. Interment will be held following the service at Oakwood Cemetery, Baldwin City, KS. The family will receive friends before the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Ives Chapel UMC. Condolences to the family may be sent through

