Paul David Goos, 68, Tonganoxie, KS, lost his battle with cancer and passed with family by his side at home on June 11, 2020. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at the Goos Residence outside of Tonganoxie, KS on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m., what would have been Paul's 69th birthday.



Paul was born August 1, 1951 in Sargent, NE, the youngest of seven children to Ralph and Irene (Van Houten) Goos. At a young age, Paul and his family moved to Ava, MO, and then in 1959 they moved to Tonganoxie, KS. Paul attended early elementary school at the Hawk Hollow One-Room School House, middle school at the Reno Township school, graduated from Tonganoxie High School in 1969, and then attended Kansas State University. Paul went to work for Owens Corning Fiberglas in Kansas City, KS in the summer of 1970, and worked there for 44 years before his retirement in 2014. In 1972, Paul met the love of his life, Deborah Sue (Brown) Goos, and they were united in marriage on February 21, 1976. She survives of the home.



Paul was a loving, patient and kind husband, father, and grandfather. He was an avid reader, crossword puzzler, and trivia master. As a young adult, Paul enjoyed competing in softball and bowling, and many family vacations and road trips were tailored around Owens Corning corporate softball or ABC national bowling tournaments. Paul spent many afternoons and evenings coaching Tonganoxie area youth on his children's ball teams. Paul was an active member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #309, where he supported numerous charitable efforts by serving as the bingo caller on Friday nights. In his retirement, Paul dedicated much of his free time to his family, and particularly loved supporting his grandchildren's activities, at which the kids knew they would usually see their grandpa (whom they lovingly called "Poohpa") and their Nana boisterously cheering from the stands.



Other survivors include son Tyson (Jenny) Goos and their children Jacob, Nicholas, and Madelyn, Lawrence, KS; son Clinton (Megheen) Goos and their children Kingston, Leyton, and Calliope, Denver, CO; daughter Katrina (Adam) Bennett and their children Hunter and Ethan, McCune, KS; a brother, Carl (Mary) Goss, Ava, MO; a brother, Pete (Anna) Goos, Lee's Summit, MO; a sister, Patty Heatherly, Ozark, MO; a sister, Sally Chapman, Shreveport, LA; a sister, Judy (Jerry) Fleer, San Marcos, CA; a sister, Donita (Bob) Moore, Muskogee, OK, and numerous nieces/nephews, grand-nieces/nephews, and grand-grand-nieces/nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Aerie #309 – Cancer Fund, or to Paul's hospice provider, VITAS Community Connection.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store