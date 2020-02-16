Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Caine. View Sign Service Information Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service 5757 S. Memorial Drive Tulsa , OK 74145 (918)-523-5757 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Burns Caine passed away with family at his side on Monday, February 3, 2020 in Jenks OK, following a long illness. He was 83.



Paul was born December 13, 1936 in Salt Lake City, Utah to parents, John and Irene (Burns) Caine. His mother died when he was 2 years old and Paul was raised by sister, Phyllis and Alma Taylor and their family. He graduated from Jordan High School in Sandy, Utah in 1955. After graduating, he moved to Lawrence, Kansas where he met and married Joan Leonard in 1959; they had three children.



He was a milkman for most of his life, first with Allstar Dairy for many years in Lawrence and then Foremost Dairy in Dallas. After moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1994, he worked for Builders Square; then moved to Claremore OK where he lived and worked for Reasor's Grocery Store for close to 20 years.



Paul was a very avid sports fan his entire life. He loved watching and discussing all things sports. He coached his boys in little league baseball for several years and that remained dear to his heart. Paul leaves many loving memories to be cherished by his family, son, Garry Caine of Ozark, MO; daughter, Candy Thomas of Jenks, OK; three granddaughters, Kylie Wright of Atlanta, GA, and Kasie Malone and husband Ryan, of Prosper TX, and Katie Snell, of Nixa, MO; along with 5 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by son, Larry Caine; sister, Nancy (Caine) Souders and brother Richard (Dick) Caine.



A memorial service celebrating Paul's life will be held at a future date; his family will announce details at that time.



Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service & Cremation Care.

