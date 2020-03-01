There are no services scheduled at this time for Paul Andrew Badger, 84, Lecompton, KS. Paul passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at his home.
Paul was born on March 16, 1935, in Lawrence, KS, the son of James and Thelma L. (Curby) Badger.
He served his country in the United States Coast Guard during the Korean War.
Paul retired from IBEW (International Brothers Electrical Workers).
He married Delpha Mae Catlett in March of 1966 in Lawrence. She preceded him in death on October 21, 1997.
Survivors include his two sons, Stevean Scott (Hanh) Badger, Nick (Marlene) Badger, daughter, Mary E. Reed, six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and sister, Rosetta Hodge. He was also preceded in death by his son, Paul A. Badger, Jr. and brother, Kenneth James Badger.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.
Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Mar. 1, 2020