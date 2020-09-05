Patrick Asingo

1/
Patrick Odhiambo Asingo passed away on August 19, 2020. He was with his wife, three sons (Alvin, Griffin and Clinton) and extended family in Nairobi, Kenya. Patrick was born in western Kenya on March 4, 1971. He went a rural elementary school and enjoyed school and studied hard at an early age. After finishing middle school, he was accepted into the prestigious Ambira High School in 1986. He did very well on his college entrance exams and was accepted into the University of Nairobi where he studied Public Administration. He graduated in 1995. Patrick then entered the graduate program and went on to earn his Masters in Political Science and Public Administration at the University of Nairobi. In 2007, Patrick received a Fulbright Award to complete his doctoral education in Political Science at KU. He studied political institutions and elections, and he was interested in how to resolve the most critical problems especially political violence. His dissertation was on election violence in Kenya. Patrick graduated from the PhD program with honors and received his doctoral degree in 2012. He returned to the University of Nairobi as a Professor of Political Science. He was a fantastic teacher and an excellent researcher. He published a number of articles and his dissertation was published as a full length book. Patrick's work on election violence, and the effects of administrative changes will continue to have a positive influence on Kenya and the field of political science. He will be missed.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Sep. 5, 2020.
