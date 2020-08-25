Patricia Elaine Rutz, 77, Topeka, passed away August 24, 2020.
She was born to Frederick and Pearl Rickman on July 14, 1943 in Jefferson County, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Florence Hollingsworth; and 2 grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Keith; her children, Brenda (Jody) Long, Sherry (Kent) Kerns, Keith Rutz, Jr, Heather (Anthony) Barber, Heidi (Brian) Goodack; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Norma Green.
Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at a later date.
