Patricia Keast

Patricia L (Landes) Keast, 84, formerly of Ponca City, OK died Friday August 7, 2020 at Brandon Woods in Lawrence, KS. Pat was born January 17, 1936 in Dodge City, KS to Roy C. and Sara (Gilmore) Landes. Pat is preceded in death by husband, Glenn L. Keast and survived by daughter Kelly Hilmes (Terry) of Lawrence, son Stuart Keast (Pam) of Tulsa, OK, and grandchildren Michael, Tamara, Lisa, and Amanda Hilmes, Ben and Joe Keast. Services will be held in Ponca City, OK at a later date. For full obituary go to www.midwestcremationsociety.com
