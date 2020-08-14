1/
Patricia Keast
Patricia L (Landes) Keast, 84, formerly of Ponca City, OK died Friday August 7, 2020 at Brandon Woods in Lawrence, KS. Pat was born January 17, 1936 in Dodge City, KS to Roy C. and Sara (Gilmore) Landes. Pat is preceded in death by husband, Glenn L. Keast and survived by daughter Kelly Hilmes (Terry) of Lawrence, son Stuart Keast (Pam) of Tulsa, OK, and grandchildren Michael, Tamara, Lisa, and Amanda Hilmes, Ben and Joe Keast. Services will be held in Ponca City, OK at a later date. For full obituary go to www.midwestcremationsociety.com.

Published in Lawrence Journal-World on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
