Patricia Holmstrom

Patricia Haskard Holmstrom, 81, of Lawrence, KS, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Brandon Woods Alvamar, in Lawrence. She was born May 9, 1939 in Hutchinson, the daughter of Herbert E. and Ruth (Miller) Haskard.



Patricia graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1957. She attended Wichita State University and Baker University. Patricia married Vernon Hinkle Jr. in July 1961. After Vernon passed away, she later married Jim Holmstrom in April 1997. He also, precedes her in death.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands, Vernon Hinkle Jr. and Jim Holmstrom.



Patricia is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Matt) McCoy and Kathy (Ted) Stevens; a sister, Judy Schrater; granddaughter, Alessandra (Dennis) Fakelman; grandsons, Jonathon "Miles" (Mackenzie) Stevens and Wyatt DeWein Stevens; one niece and one nephew; and her best friend Karen Eisminger Every.



There will be no visitation held. A private family graveside service will be held. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Discovery Quilters of Shell Knob Missouri and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave. Hutchinson, KS 67502.



