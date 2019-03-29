Patricia "Patsy" Cotte'

Patricia "Patsy" Kaye Cotte', 78, died on Monday, March 25, 2019, in Lawrence, KS. Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 2 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Lawrence, KS: Rosary-9am; funeral mass-10:30am. She is survived by her husband, Tom, and daughters, Lara Cotte' of Madison, KS and husband Ramsey Belt, Sarah Williamson of Lawrence, KS and husband Josh, son-in-law, Bruce Hoisington of Olathe, KS, and her seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Lisa Hoisington, and two grandchildren. Full obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
