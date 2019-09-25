Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lamb-Roberts-Heise Funeral Home 712 9Th St Baldwin City , KS 66006 (785)-594-3644 Visitation 9:00 AM First United Methodist Church Service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Pamela Sue Colson-Gottstein (Grimm) passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 at the family home in Baldwin, KS surrounded by family and friends. Pam was born September 17, 1945 to Ronald and La Vena Grimm of Augusta, KS.



Pam graduated from Augusta High School, Butler County Community College, and Emporia State University. She earned her teaching degree and taught accounting at Deerfield, KS high school where she met her first husband Lawrence Colson. After their marriage on August 4, 1968, they moved to Baldwin where Pam became the Assistant Dean of Admissions at Baker University, a position she held for twenty years. She later became the Clerk of the Board for the Baldwin School district retiring in 2014. After her husband's death in 2005, Pam later met and married Raymond Gottstein on September 12, 2009. They enjoyed ten happy years of marriage including numerous and varied family gatherings, dinners, and community activities. They also traveled extensively to Hawaii, Mexico, and Europe. Pam was an excellent homemaker, cook, and baker. She, along with friends, operated a successful catering business for fifteen years. Pam enjoyed giving her time to others and participated as a member and officer in several community and philanthropic clubs including PEO, Leisure Hour, G.F.W.C, Hestia Study Club, Eastern Star, K.G. State, and the United Methodist Church.



Pam was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Lawrence.



She is survived by her husband Ray; brother, Donald (Shirley) Grimm of Goddard, KS; niece, Rosa (Ryan) MacPherson of Shawnee, KS; grandnephew, Ridley MacPherson; grandniece Remzie MacPherson; numerous Colson family nieces and nephews, and many Gottstein family members. She will be missed by her immediate and extended families and her many friends. May she be blessed with peace.



Care entrusted to Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home of Baldwin. Services will be held in the First United Methodist Church on Friday, September 27, 2019 with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. and service at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Dunlap Cemetery in Rosehill, KS. Memorial contributions to Ascend Hospice, Phoenix Home Care and Eastern Star Chapter 162 can be sent in care to the Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, Kansas 66006. Online condolences may be left at

