Aversano, Palma J. "Pam", of Lawrence, Kansas formerly of Farmingdale, New York at age 69 passed away peacefully on March 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family, friends and furry companion Belle.



Born on March 9, 1950 in Farmingdale, New York. Cherished daughter of the late Leona (Ward) Aversano, late Joseph Aversano and late step-mother Alice Aversano. Loving sister of Paul Aversano (Theresa). Cherished Aunt to Bree Turturro (Gary) and Joseph Aversano. Loving Great Aunt to Sophia Turturro and Kai Turturro.



Pam graduated from Farmingdale High School in 1969 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Physical Education from Baker University. She worked as a Contents Division Manager for Paul Davis Restoration. In her free time Pam enjoyed playing golf, supporting her KU Jayhawks and listening to the Grateful Dead.



A Rosary will be said at 7 pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, followed by a visitation until 9 pm.



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, with Fr. Mick Mulvany officiating. Burial will follow in Stony Point Cemetery in rural Douglas County.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , or the Lawrence Humane Society, in care of the funeral home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS, 66044. Online condolences may be sent at



